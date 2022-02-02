TBI issues Amber Alert for 2-Day-Old Kennedy Hoyle of Memphis

Memphis, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER ALERT for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Memphis.

Kennedy was wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.

She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen baby Kennedy or know where she can be found call MPD at 901.545.2677 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Kennedy Hoyle

Age: 2 Days Old

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 17 inches

Weight: 6 pounds

NCIC: M636670481