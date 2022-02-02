44 F
News

TBI issues Amber Alert for 2-Day-Old Kennedy Hoyle of Memphis

By News Staff
Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationMemphis, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER ALERT for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Memphis.

Kennedy was wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.

She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen baby Kennedy or know where she can be found call MPD at 901.545.2677 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Age: 2 Days Old
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 17 inches
Weight: 6 pounds
NCIC: M636670481

