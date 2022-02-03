27.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 4, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Tennis cancels match against Vanderbilt, postpones Western Kentucky
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis cancels match against Vanderbilt, postpones Western Kentucky

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis has canceled its 4:00pm match Friday, February 4th against Vanderbilt and postponed Saturday’s, February 5th, 1:00pm contest against Western Kentucky to March 4th at the Michael O. Buchanon Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Governors now turn their attention to an 11:00am match, February 19th against Louisville at the Badd-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville, Kentucky.  

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the season, follow the Governors women’s tennis team on Twitter(@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Previous articlePresident Joe Biden announces Actions to Reduce Gun Crime, Calls on Congress to Fund Community Policing, Community Violence Intervention
Next articleAustin Peay State University Women’s Basketball takes down Murray State in Overtime Thriller, 69-67
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online