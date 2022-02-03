APSU Women’s Tennis cancels match against Vanderbilt, postpones Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis has canceled its 4:00pm match Friday, February 4th against Vanderbilt and postponed Saturday’s, February 5th, 1:00pm contest against Western Kentucky to March 4th at the Michael O. Buchanon Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Governors now turn their attention to an 11:00am match, February 19th against Louisville at the Badd-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

