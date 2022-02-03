City of Clarksville Offices closed at noon due to Ice Storm Warning

Clarksville, TN – All City of Clarksville administrative offices will close at noon today due to the Ice Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service and to give City employees ample time to get home safely.

The National Weather Service anticipates freezing rain tonight, causing hazardous winter weather driving conditions.

City public safety departments will be on duty as usual.



The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices will be closed at 2:00pm, including the north and south customer service centers.



In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the after-hours emergency line at 931.645.0116.



The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature will be operational. The payment drop box on 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour, and Kiosk paysites located at 111 Cunningham Lane and Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are available for customer bill payment.

An update regarding tomorrow’s operating status will be made available today between 6:00pm to 8:00pm.