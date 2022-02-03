Fort Campbell to release early February 3rd, 2-hour delayed opening February 4th

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is granting non-mission essential civilian and military employees early departure February 3rd, 2022 between noon – and 2:00pm.

Fort Campbell is on a delayed opening for February 4th. Civilian and military employees report no later than two hours after their regularly scheduled time to arrive.

Emergency Employees will report at the regular time. Military personnel will take guidance from their commands.

Department of Defense Education Activity Fort Campbell schools and offices are releasing early February 3rd and closed February 4th.

Child Development Centers and School-Age Centers will remain open on February 3rd and will open at their normal time on February 4th.

Lozada Physical Fitness Center will remain open 24/7 and the remaining physical fitness centers will open 2 hours late February 4th.

The Commissary will close at 3:00pm February 3rd and open at 9:00am February 4th.

The AAFES Main Exchange and food court will open at their normal time on February 4th, the 24-hour Kentucky Express (shoppette) will close February 3rd at 7:00pm and reopen on February 4th at 10:00am, the remaining shoppettes will be open normal hours.

Follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Facebook page for impacts to services, appointments, and hours of operation, including COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, and dental clinics. Follow the Fort Campbell MWR Facebook page for impacts to MWR facilities.

Visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/faq/february-2022-winter-weather for more information as it develops.