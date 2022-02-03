Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services closed at noon, Thursday, February 3th

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – With the forecasted severe weather, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s outpatient services close at noon today, February 3rd with the COVID vaccine clinic closing at 1:00pm.

On Friday, February 4th, BACH outpatient services will operate on a two-hour delay. All face-to-face outpatient services at BACH and outlying clinics including Screaming Eagle Medical Home in Clarksville, pharmacies, COVID testing, lab, and dental close at noon today and operate on a two-hour delay Friday.

All inpatient and emergency services continue with normal 24/7 operations.

BACH services, Friday, February 4th

BACH primary care services within the Soldier and Family Medical Homes will proceed with virtual primary care appointments at 7:30am as scheduled, with minimal delay. Some virtual appointments may be canceled and some face-to-face appointments may convert to virtual; however, your care team will reach out to you if this occurs.

Weather dependent, all soldier and Family medical homes will open at 9:30am. Friday for face-to-face appointments, behavioral health services open at 9:30am, pharmacies open at 10:00am, and the main hospital lab will mirror the clinic’s two-hour delay schedule and open at 9:30am.

The COVID-19 testing site opens at 10:00am, weather dependent, and the COVID-19 vaccine site opens at 9:30am. Surgeries and endoscopes and surgical specialty outpatient clinics will be on delay and open at 9:30am.

Care teams will attempt to contact patients with scheduled appointments to reschedule or if possible offer a virtual appointment. If you do not get a call, please contact the appointment line or specialty clinic to reschedule.

Patients, who have appointments after 9:30am and do not feel safe driving, may call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to reschedule their appointment, or beneficiaries may cancel or reschedule their appointments using www.tricareonline.com.

Everyone is encouraged to use extreme caution when driving and walking during snowy and icy conditions.