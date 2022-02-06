Try Taco-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash for your Keto Diet

When you’re looking to add some excitement and variety to your Keto routine, Lindsay Olives is the answer.

Loaded with antioxidants, healthful fats, and important phytonutrients, olives add a nutritious boost and savory goodness to just about anything.

You can change up your meal routine with these olive-rich, Keto-friendly ideas:

Enjoy a portable afternoon snack: Pack a handful of pistachios or almonds in a snack bag and grab a Lindsay Snack and Go! olive cup. Olives—such as Black Ripe or Pimento Stuffed—are great for satisfying hunger.

Create a crowd-worthy appetizer: Thread mozzarella balls, salami, prosciutto and black and green olives on bamboo skewers for a salty and delicious appetizer.

Work up a wonderful weekday breakfast or weekend brunch: Scramble two eggs in Lindsay EVOO and mix in a teaspoon or two of sliced or chopped olives and a handful of shredded cheddar cheese. When finished, garnish with chopped chives.

Prepare a phenomenal dinner (with leftovers for lunch): Try this recipe

Taco-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

2 lb. spaghetti squash

2 Tablespoons Lindsay Extra Virgin Olive Oil, separated

1 cup diced red onion

3 cloves garlic

1 lb. ground chicken

1 14 oz. can diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 2.25 oz. can Lindsay California Black Sliced Olives

1 lime

1½ cup Monterey jack cheese

1 avocado, diced

1 large tomato, diced

1 jalapeño, sliced

½ cup Lindsay California Black Medium Olives

1 lime, wedged

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place whole squash into the microwave and cook for 3 minutes. This makes it easier to cut in half. When done, cut in half and scrape out the seeds. Drizzle 1 teaspoon oil over each half and rub it around until the whole inside is coated. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Then place squash halves on a parchment-lined baking sheet center down, so it lays flat. Bake for 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, dice the onion and mince the jalapeño and garlic. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Pour 2 teaspoons of oil into the pan, then add the chicken, ¾ cup onion, and garlic. Cook until chicken is cooked through.

Add tomatoes, cumin, chili powder, and salt to the chicken mixture. Stir to combine, bringing the mixture to a boil. Cook uncovered for 15 minutes to reduce the liquid, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat. Stir in the olives and juice from the lime. When the squash is done, scrape the inside with a fork to release from the edge, creating a little nest in each half. Put ¼ of the chicken mixture in each half. Put ¼ cup cheese over the top of each half, then place back into the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeño, whole olives, and a lime wedge.

