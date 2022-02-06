APSU Men’s Basketball hits the road to face Belmont, Monday

Austin Peay (7-13 | 3-7 OVC) at Belmont (19-5 | 9-2 OVC)

Monday, February 7th, 2022 | 6:30pm CT

Nashville, TN | Curb Event Center

Clarksville, TN – It will be a quick trip down I-24 as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to Nashville for a tough road test at Belmont, Monday, February 5th.

Series History

Series Record vs. Belmont: APSU leads 33-22

Last Meeting: Jan. 27th, 2022 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 67, Belmont 75

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Steve Layman – PBP, Greg Sage – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Monday’s contest with an overall record of 7-13 and 3-7 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The APSU Govs are coming off back-to-back losses against the top two teams in the OVC in Murray State and Morehead State.

This will be the second meeting of the season against Belmont and the final time in the regular season as OVC members.

Close Calls

The last four meetings between Austin Peay State University and Belmont have been decided by eight points or less. The average margin of victory in the last four games is just 7.3 points.

Just Down The Road

Away from Clarksville, Austin Peay State University has a record of 12-8 against Belmont. The APSU Govs seek their first win at Belmont since winning 86-84 back on November 17th, 2008.

Road Life In The OVC

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Austin Peay State University has a record of 31-29 in road games in the OVC. APSU has won at least four OVC road games in each of the past six seasons. During the 2021-22 campaign, the Govs are 2-3 on the road in conference play.

Double-Digit Hutchins-Everett

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett has scored in double figures in the last eight contests. Hutchins-Everett leads the APSU Govs at 13.4 points per game.

Elton “Sky” Walker

Senior Elton Walker in the past four games is averaging 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and shooting a staggering 64.0 points per game.

Three-Point Threat

Over the last six games, freshman Drew Calderon has knocked down 13 three-pointers and is shooting 32.5 percent from long distance.

Paez Entering The Record Books

Junior Carlos Paez ranks ninth in Austin Peay State University history for career assists with 302. Paez needs just 10 assists to move past Wes Channels (2006-2010) for eighth-most in school history.

Tickets

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Monday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team begins a three-game homestand beginning Thursday, February 10th against Southeast Missouri. APSU then hosts Tennessee State (February 12th) and Eastern Illinois (February 14th) before hitting the road for a February 17th road tilt on ESPNU against rival Murray State.

