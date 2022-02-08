45.4 F
Clarksville Police Department releases Victim’s Name that was struck on Kennedy Lane

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The victim of the vehicle and pedestrian crash on Kennedy Lane from Sunday has been identified as 46-year-old Kevin LaChapelle of Iowa and his next of kin has been notified.

Mr. LaChapelle was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a passing motorist and there are no pending charges related to this crash.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

