APSU Track performs well at Bulldog Open

Birmingham, AL – Registering three event victories and a season-best time in the 4×400-meter relay, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded the indoor regular season on a high note at the Bulldog Open on Saturday.

In their final tune-up before the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships, February 23rd-24th, the APSU Govs recorded three event victories on the track along with three top-five finishes in the field.

The first event win on the track came in the 800-meter dash with senior Mikaela Smith running a time of 2:13.67. It was Smith’s first victory in the 800-meter this indoor season and the third of her career.



Picking up her first career event win in the 5000-meter was senior Sara Martin. Martin finished with a time of 18:35.64 to secure the event win, defeating competition from Troy, North Alabama, and Embry-Riddle. Rounding out the event victories was the Govs 4×400-meter relay team posting a season-best time of 3:49.50 to win the event over McNeese State, South Carolina State, and UL-Monroe.



The 4×400-meter relay team of Allana Johnson, Lauren Lewis, Kyra Wilder, and Kenisha Phillips bolstered the fastest time the Govs have run this season. The APSU Govs 3:49.50 time is the fastest time in the OVC this season and just 11 seconds off being top 50 in the NCAA.

It was the final regular-season indoor meet for Austin Peay State University as the Govs now set their sights towards defending their conference title, February 23rd-24th at the OVC Indoor Championships in Birmingham, AL.

APSU enters the indoor championships holding the top time or mark in five of the 16 track and field events in the conference.

Field

Pole Vault

Junior Karlijn Schouten finished fourth with a mark of 3.85 meters

Schouten defeated competition from UAB, Belmont, and McNeese State

Shot Put

Senior Kori McDaniel finished fourth with a mark of 13.41 meters It’s the highest finish in the shot put this season for McDaniel



High Jump

Senior Denia Hill-Tate recorded a fifth-place finish with a mark of 1.63 meters

Sprints

60-meter dash

Junior Kenisha Phillips ended the preliminary round with the third-fastest time of 7.64

Junior Kyra Wilder qualified for the semifinals with a time of 7.84. Wilder finished just 0.03 away from qualifying for the 60-meter final



60-meter hurdles

Senior Lennex Walker finished eighth in the prelims with a mark of 9.20

200-meter dash

Phillips placed second in the event with a time of 23.94

400-meter dash

Phillips recorded a fourth-place finish with a time of 54.33

800-meter dash

Freshman Lauren Lewis finished fourth in the event with a time of 2:14.52 Her time of 2:14.52 was a career-best Lewis was one of two Govs to place in the top five in the event



