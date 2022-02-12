Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Bill To Help Ukraine Deter Russian Invasion

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, which would authorize the President to enter into lend-lease agreements directly with Ukraine and provide military equipment necessary to protect vulnerable civilian populations from a Russian military invasion.

“The United States cannot stand by while Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine,” said Sen. Blackburn. “This bipartisan legislation gives President Biden an unobstructed path to offer Ukraine invaluable military equipment to secure its sovereignty and defend its national interests. The White House, Congress, and our international allies and partners must work together to ensure the Axis of Evil does not win.”

“There’s no question weakness is a provocation to authoritarian figures like Vladimir Putin, and the threat of sanctions or financial support for Ukraine will not be enough to deter an invasion,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This legislation would allow us to once again serve as the arsenal of democracy and provide Ukraine with lethal weapons against the Russian threat to its sovereignty.”



“American foreign policy is strongest when Congress and the White House are united in policy and purpose. At present, we stand together against Russian aggression towards Ukraine,” said Sen. Cardin. “Our bipartisan bill streamlines the tools available to the president as he works to bolster Ukraine’s defense and protect innocent civilians, in an effort to lessen the likelihood that Russia will use its troops against its neighbor.”

“The U.S. should be doing everything possible to assist our friends in Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s shameless and illegal aggression,” Sen. Wicker said. “Expanding the United States’ ability to lend and lease critical equipment and capabilities would be an effective way to empower the Ukrainian people to fight and win against a strong Russian force. We need an overwhelming bipartisan vote and a presidential signature on this legislation without delay.”

“On the heels of a bipartisan delegation I helped lead to Ukraine, it’s clear the U.S. must take decisive and urgent action to support our Ukrainian partners and deter a Russian incursion. This legislation shows there is bipartisan unity in Congress to provide President Biden with the tools needed to swiftly deliver critical defense capabilities to Ukraine and stand firm against the Kremlin,” said Sen. Shaheen. “This bill ensures bureaucratic hurdles won’t hinder the administration from acting quickly to provide Ukraine with the tools needed to protect civilians should Putin decide to invade. The Kremlin will pay a hefty price if they escalate this crisis, and the U.S. will put its money where its mouth is to help Ukraine defend itself. There is too much at stake; Congress must act swiftly, and most critically – work together – to get legislation across the finish line.”

Background:

As part of his Arms Export Control Act authority, the President can currently lend and lease defense articles to U.S. partners and allies when it is in the United States’ national security interest. However, bureaucratic barriers and other limitations make these authorities impractical for the current crisis facing Ukraine.

This enhanced lend-lease authority would be specific to Ukraine to help remove obstacles to lending arms to Ukraine. It would not create a new program but would streamline the President’s current authority to lend the defense articles necessary to defend civilian populations in Ukraine.

In addition, this legislation would: