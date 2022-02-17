APSU announces Tickets for OVC Basketball Tournament in Evansville on sale now

Clarksville, TN – All-session tickets for the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championships in Evansville, Indiana, are on sale for $80.00 by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Single-session tickets are also available for $15.00 per session, there are two sessions per day at the tournament in the Ford Center.

The Governors women’s basketball team has already secured their spot in Evansville and the men’s team is looking to lock up their spot in the postseason.

Be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter (@LetsGoPeay) for the latest updates on the Governors and OVC Basketball Tournament tickets.

