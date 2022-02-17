APSU’s Kenisha Phillips earns Fifth Straight OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week Honor

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, February 16th the Ohio Valley Conference announced its weekly award winners with Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field junior Kenisha Phillips being named Female Track Athlete of the Week for the fifth consecutive week.

In the final regular-season indoor meet last weekend, Phillips earned top-five finishes in three of the four events she competed in. Phillips began the Bulldog Open with the third-fastest time in the prelims in the 60-meter hurdles with a mark of 7.64.

The junior sprinter followed up her performance with a fourth-place finish out of 70 competitors in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.33. Phillips time was the fastest time in the 400-meters by a Govs this season and finished ahead of competition from McNeese State, Belmont, UAB, and South Carolina State.



In the 200-meter dash, Phillips finished second out of 88 competitors with a season-best time of 23.94. It was the third time this season Phillips has recorded a top-five finish in the event. Capping off the Bulldog Open, Phillips was an integral part of the Govs 4×400-meter relay team finishing first with a time of 3:49.80. The time was the fastest time by Austin Peay this season and the second-fastest in the OVC.

