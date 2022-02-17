Austin Peay State University partners with U.S. Bank to offer Go Govs debit card

Clarksville, TN – U.S. Bank customers can now proudly show off their Austin Peay State University’s Governors pride with U.S. Bank’s new Go Govs Affinity Visa® debit card that allows students, alumni, employees, and the community-at-large to showcase their school pride while making financial transactions.

The Govs’ card launched February 13th and features an image of the university’s mascot, The Governor.

“We’re excited to once again partner with U.S. Bank to offer a new product, the Go Govs Affinity Visa debit card. This rollout is a continuation of the Govs ID Card Office and U.S. Bank offering banking services to our students and the Austin Peay community,” said Andy Kean, director of university facilities.



An on-campus U.S. Bank ATM is located in Austin Peay State University’s Morgan University Center. The Go Govs Affinity Visa® debit card is the fifth Affinity university card launch for U.S. Bank. More schools will be added to the program as it rolls out across the country.



“U.S. Bank has a longstanding relationship with Austin Peay and we’re so grateful for the university’s impact in the Clarksville community,” noted U.S. Bank’s Matt Claffey, Clarksville hub manager. “Many of the students we build relationships with while they’re in college become lifelong customers. One of our greatest privileges is to walk alongside them through every life phase to help them meet their financial goals.”



The Go Govs Affinity Visa® debit card can be ordered through the U.S. Bank Austin Peay State University site or by using the U.S. Bank Mobile app, which continues to earn national recognition.

