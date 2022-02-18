Sean Ridgeway of “America’s Got Talent” to perform comedy-magic show “Catch Me If You Can” at Roxy Regional Theatre, March 5th-6th

Clarksville, TN – His comedy club magic talents landed him a spot on America’s Got Talent Season 7, and now Sean Ridgeway is bringing his comedy-magic experience to the Roxy Regional Theatre for two performances only.

Part comedy show, part magic show, Sean Ridgeway will perform “Catch Me If You Can!” on Saturday, March 5th, at 7:00pm, and Sunday, March 6th, at 2:00pm.

Perfect for any audience (though recommended for ages 13+), this rapid-fire show combines hilarious standup comedy with mind-boggling magic in Sean’s unique style. Full of high-energy, engaging, and interactive magic, audience members are used in almost every routine performed. This is definitely NOT the same old stuff you’ve seen before!



Sean Ridgeway started in magic at the age of 10 and has been passionate about it ever since. During his middle school and high school years, he performed at birthday parties and local charity events, and, in 2011 while in college, Sean toured the state of Georgia, performing professionally at weddings, colleges, children’s hospitals, comedy clubs, and restaurants.



Close-up magic and magic with everyday objects has always been his passion, but after exposure to the comedy club circuit, Sean spent years creating a comedy magic show, picking up ventriloquism, pick-pocketing, juggling, and hypnosis along the way. In 2021, Sean competed at FISM, the world championship of magic. For more information about Sean, visit www.ridgewaymagic.com.

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance).

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org