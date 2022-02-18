Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting February 18th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road, MM 17-19, daily, from 7:00am until 5:00pm, to include bridge work, and/or paving operations.

Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

SR 12: Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 76 and SR 112: Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be grading Operations. The lane closures will be intermittent.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24: Emergency pothole repairs

Daily, from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 from MM 32 to MM 36 for emergency pothole repairs.

Daily, from 9:00am–3:00pm, single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 between SR 171 OHB exit and Haywood Lane exit 57 for emergency pothole repairs mm 56 – 63.22.

I-40: Emergency Pothole Repair

Daily, from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-40 from McCrory Lane exit 192 to SR 251 OHB exit 199 for emergency pothole repairs. (mm 191.80 – 201)

I-440: Emergency Pothole Repair

Daily, from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be ramp, lanes, and shoulder closure of I-440E at I-65 S for emergency pothole repairs. MM 5.

I-24: The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes mm46.5 – 47

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be nighttime partial ramp lane closures for extruded panel sign installation. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51 – 53

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be multiple shoulder closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for ITS work. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for traffic shift and construction activities. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am there will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple, alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for traffic loops and striping.

I-40: The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue (mm 216-217)

Daily (excluding weekends), from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be multiple shoulder closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for ITS work.The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue.

Nightly, (excluding weekends), 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be multiple shoulder closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for ITS work.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24: The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2), mm 53- mm80

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Robertson County

I-24: The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes mm 19 – 20

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for extruded panel sigh installation.

I-65: Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be milling and Paving Operations on I-65 in both North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramps are to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. 1 ramp will be closed at a time. The ramp is to be operational again the following morning.

