Clarksville Transit System to add half-hour service to Hilldale route beginning March 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will add half-hour service times from 10:30am to 6:30pm to the Hilldale route on March 1st.

The Hilldale route, also known as route five, services much of the South Riverside Drive, Ashland City Road, and Madison Street areas, amongst others along its route.

The decision to implement half-hour service times is based on route data showing a need between 10:30am and 6:30pm. The new times will translate to a more convenient rider experience with reduced wait times.



“The new software systems we implemented last year has provided us with substantial data behind our ridership, allowing us to serve our customers better than ever,” CTS Director Paul Nelson said. “The addition of half-hour service times for the Hilldale route will allow riders to traverse Clarksville more efficiently and conveniently, especially during peak hours.”



Route times before 10:30am and after 6:30pm will remain on an hourly schedule.

Further route information can be found at https://bit.ly/35bRE3D