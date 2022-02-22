Austin Peay State University Track heads to 2022 OVC Indoor Championships

Clarksville, TN – Looking to capture its second straight indoor track and field conference title, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team heads to Birmingham, AL, for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships, February 23rd-24th.

2022 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships Information

Where: Birmingham CrossPlex • Birmingham, AL

When: February 23rd-24th

Participating Teams: Austin Peay, Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Murray State, Southeast Missouri, SIU Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin

The competition begins Wednesday, February 23rd with the first event of the heptathlon beginning at 9:00am followed by the women’s long jump at 11:30am. The first event on the track begins at 2:50pm with the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles. Thursday kicks off with the heptathlon at 9:10am with the women’s pole vault beginning at 1:30pm.



The final event of the 2022 OVC Indoor Championships will be the 4×400-meter relay at 3:45pm with the awards presentation to follow. Austin Peay State University looks to capture its second straight indoor track and field championship, finishing with 111.50 points back in 2019-20. Due to timing and structural challenges, the OVC approved not to hold a conference championship meet last season.



Austin Peay State University enters the conference championships with at least one student-athlete with a top-five mark in 11 of the 17 events. Sophomore Kenisha Phillips owns the OVC’s fastest times in the 60-meter (7.55), 200-meter (23.94), and 400-meter (54.33) while junior Karlijn Schouten has the conference’s highest mark in the pole vault (4.20m).



At the Samford Bulldog Open, February 12th the Govs set season-best times in the four events including the APSU 4×400-meter relay team running a time of 3:49.80. Phillips also ran a season-best time of 23.94 in the 200-meter dash and 54.33 in the 400-meter dash en route to earning her fifth straight OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week award.

Nationally, Schouten’s school-record mark of 4.20 meters in the pole vault ranks 40th in the NCAA. Schouten broke her own school record at the Don DeNoon Invitational, doing so on the second of three attempts. It was the second time this season Schouten has broken the pole vault school record.

