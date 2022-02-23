Tennessee Department of Education reports 1,800+ Students Across State Now Preparing for College with Free, Online AP Classes

Nashville, TN – Today, AP Access for ALL, a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Education and the Niswonger Foundation, announced its enrollment numbers for the 2021-22 school year, with over 1,800 students from 192 high schools statewide now enrolled in AP Access for ALL classes- helping students prepare for college, skip introductory classes, and earn college credit while still in high school.

Additionally, students are encouraged to register for fall 2022 AP Access for ALL classes, which open on March 1st.

Before the launch of AP Access for ALL in June 2021, only 50% of Tennessee high school students had access to an AP class at their school. Now, 86% of all public high schools (110 school districts) have partnered with AP Access for All to give their students access to college-level courses.



“In Tennessee, we recognize the importance of ensuring our high school students are given the same opportunity to earn college credit before graduation,” said Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, Chief of Student Readiness, Tennessee Department of Education. “AP Access for ALL is fulfilling an essential need to provide access to rigorous college preparation classes so our students are set up for postsecondary and workforce success, regardless of where they live.”



“We are thrilled that so many students are taking advantage of rigorous, college preparatory classes for free online,” said Gina Pavlovich, AP Access for ALL Program Director. “It’s so important that our students are introduced to college level work before they begin college level classes. This program allows students to start preparing as early as ninth grade.”



AP Access for ALL, a program developed and supported by the Tennessee Department of Education and the Niswonger Foundation, gives students free access to 15 online advanced placement courses and pays final exam fees. The program also provides free advanced placement training for Tennessee teachers.

Students are encouraged to sign up for AP Access for ALL courses through their high school counselors. Registration for the fall 2022 semester begins March 1st.

“AP Access for ALL is providing great opportunities for Fentress County students,” said Mike Jones, Superintendent of Fentress County Schools. “AP classes compliment our Dual Enrollment programs, allowing students to start preparing for college early and potentially earning college credit.”

All AP Access for ALL courses are taught by certified and trained Tennessee teachers. In order to provide the online coursework, AP Access for ALL has provided scholarships to 119 teachers to receive College Board certification. This summer, the program will once again offer free College Board training and certification to nearly 700 Tennessee teachers.

In addition to college credit, students enrolled in AP Access for ALL courses also gain vital skills that will set them apart from their peers in the college admissions process.

Funding for AP Access for ALL is provided through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) and Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds.

For a full list of participating counties, courses offered, and more information, visit tnapaccessforall.org.

For additional information about Tennessee’s advanced placement courses, click here. For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact Edu.MediaInquiries@tn.gov.