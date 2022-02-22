Clarksville-Montgomery County Flood Watch Update

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee remains in effect through Wednesday morning, February 23rd, 2022.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

2 to 3 inches of additional rain is expected.

This Afternoon and Tonight

Heavy rainfall is possible through tonight which may lead to flooding/flash flooding across the mid-state. Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in far southern and southeastern zones this afternoon into the early evening with damaging winds as the main threat.

Wednesday through Monday

Heavy rainfall will again be possible Wednesday evening through Friday morning which may lead to additional flooding/flash flooding across the mid-state.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.