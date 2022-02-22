Tennessee Governor Lee will be the guest speaker at Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court Ceremony

Montgomery County, TN – The first Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) Promotion Ceremony of 2022 is scheduled for Thursday, February 24th at 2:30pm. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is the keynote speaker for the event.

The Phase V promotion ceremony will take place in the County Commission Chambers at the County Historic Courthouse at 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040.

VTC Recovery Court is a unique program for military veterans and active duty service members that provides needed treatment and services under judicial supervision in order to restore veterans and soldiers to their honored status after they find themselves involved in the criminal justice system.



VTC has multiple graduations every year signifying participants’ achievement of meeting all treatment goals and court-ordered requirements. The Phase V Ceremony confirms the participant is prepared to reenter their community in recovery and independent of legal involvement.



“We are honored and thrilled to have Governor Lee join us for this meaningful occasion. His involvement in the ceremony is something we had hoped would happen for quite some time. Not only will the Governor’s presence make the graduates and VTC staff feel special, but Governor Lee’s heart will be touched when he hears the testimonies of the participants,” stated Montgomery County General Sessions Judge Kenneth R. Goble, Jr.

The ceremony is open to the public and there is a Webex option for those who cannot attend in person. To view the meeting online go to Webex.com, type in 2456 552 9432 as the access code, and qVpyCyUf583 for the password.

For more details about the VTC program and how to support the mission of the program, visit mcgtn.org.