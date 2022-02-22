Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until Wednesday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area as well as most of Middle Tennessee.

At 10:22am CT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksville, Waverly, Camden, Dover, Erin, New Johnsonville, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Adams, Vanleer, Cedar Hill, Cumberland City, Slayden, Palmyra, Woodlawn, Indian Mound, Cunningham, Houston County Airport and Land Between The Lakes.



Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.



Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.