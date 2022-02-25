Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf plays Murray State in Battle of the Border Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay University (APSU) men’s golf team opens up the 2022 spring season Saturday, February 26th with the Battle of the Border at the Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, KY against Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State.

Battle of the Border vs. Murray State

When: Saturday, February 26th

Where: Hopkinsville, KY

Course: Hopkinsville Country Club

Par/Length: 71 /6,450 yards

Schedule of Play: Singles – 18 holes

Head to Head Pairings

12:00 PM – Reece Brit (APSU) vs. Tyler Abernathy (Murray State)

12:08 PM – Morgan Robinson (APSU) vs. John Buchanan (Murray State)

12:16 PM – Garrett Whitfield (APSU) vs. Tyler Powell (Murray State)

12:24 PM – Jay Fox (APSU) vs. Carson Holmes (Murray State)

12:32 PM – Logan Spurrier (APSU) vs. Walker Beck (Murray State)

12:40 PM – Adam Van Raden (APSU) vs. Quinn Eaton (Murray State)

12:48 PM – Micah Knisley (APSU) vs. Trey Lewis (Murray State)

12:56 PM – Jordan Rodriguez (APSU) vs. Kamaren Cunningham (Murray State)

1:04 PM – Chase Korte (APSU) vs. Connor Coombs (Murray State)

During the fall season, the APSU Govs compiled three top-ten finishes including a fourth-place finish at the Derek Dolenc Invitational with a team score of 875 (+23). In the last event of the fall season, the Battle of Black Creek, the Govs compiled a team score of 893 (+29) to earn a 13th place finish out of 18 teams.

The Govs are led by senior Adam Van Raden who during the fall season averaged a round score of 72.73. In 15 rounds of competition, Van Raden had nine rounds under par. Behind Van Raden, in four tournaments in the fall, Chase Korte had a round average of 74.08 with eight rounds under par.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

Saturday’s match play will be the first of five tournaments in the spring for the Govs. Following Saturday’s match against Murray State, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team heads to St. Simon Island, GA, for the Sea Palms Collegiate, March 4th-5th.