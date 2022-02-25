City of Clarksville to hold Annual Yard Cleanup March 14th through May 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Spring is almost here, and the City of Clarksville is ready to help residents jumpstart their spring cleaning!

Beginning March 14th through May 2nd, City residents will have the opportunity to discard their regular yard waste, such as grass clippings and leaves, at no cost. The annual event has been a longstanding initiative of the City as part of its mission to keep the community looking its best.

Regular yard waste for pickup must meet the following criteria:

Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter and be less than 18 inches in diameter

Address must be within the City limits

Must be placed within 10 feet of roadway, but not on the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or view of traffic

Please note the annual spring cleanup does not include tree stumps or limbs trimmed by a commercial company, household hazardous waste, D-I-Y construction waste, furniture, appliances, or other bulky items.

To have your yard waste picked up, please contact the Clarksville Street Department’s pick-up line starting Monday, March 14th, at 931.472.3353, and leave your address with the details of the yard items requiring disposal. You can also call the Clarksville Street Department during regular business hours at 931.645.7464.