Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Clarksville Film Festival tickets on sale now

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that the Clarksville Film Festival kicked off Friday, February 25th, 2022 when 10 teams of filmmakers gathered virtually for competition rules and to select movie genres.

Fifty-two hours of scripting, filming, editing — and very little sleep — followed the gathering as teams raced to submit their films by the deadline.

The 10 teams will unveil their 52-hour filmmaking masterpieces to the public from 2:00pm-6:00pm on March 12th at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

“The filmmakers have worked extremely hard,” said Tiffany Perkins, event planning specialist at Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “Putting together these films in such a short timeframe is not easy, and we’re excited to show off the final products to the public.”



In addition to screening the films, the March 12th event will include a panel discussion from two television and film professionals:



Ryan Byrd, producer with credits including the Today Show, CMT, and Jimmy Kimmel.



Scott Raymond, Former DreamWorks animator and associate professor of animation at Austin Peay State University.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three films, and 10 other awards in various categories will be presented.

Tickets for the screening are $7.00 and can be purchased through clarksvilleparksrec.com or at the door beginning at 2:00pm March 12th.

The Clarksville Film Festival presenting sponsor is CDE Lightband.

