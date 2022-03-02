City of Clarksville to facilitate service requests with SeeClickFix

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has partnered with SeeClickFix to launch a new platform to allow residents to report quality-of-life issues and request City services.

As of Monday, March 1st, Clarksville residents can now report problems using their mobile devices directly to the Clarksville Street Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, and Clarksville Building & Codes.

The SeeClickFix app is a one-stop tool where users can take a photo or video of a problem, geo-locate it, and hit submit.



“SeeClickFix is a fantastic free reporting platform used by many cities across the country,” said Chief Information Officer Amie Wilson. “It’s a faster and more convenient way to submit service requests, and it also allows the customer to follow the progress of their service request, as well as the progress of other issues reported around their neighborhood.”

How to use SeeClickFix

The City’s SeeClickFix mobile app is now available for download on Android and iPhone. If you download the app from a location in Clarksville, the app will automatically recognize this as your location. Once downloaded, you will need to create an account by registering with an email address and password.

To report an issue, go to “Report,” snap a photo of the problem, choose the title issue, and when necessary, add a description. SeeClickFix will automatically recognize your location and include this with your service request.

Residents can still report or request services directly on the City webpage at www.cityofclarksville.com/139/Report-a-Concern-Via-SeeClickFix.

Of note, City departments do not monitor SeeClickFix 24/7. If you are experiencing a service emergency, please use the department’s 24-hour emergency line. For all life-threatening emergencies, please continue to use 911.

About SeeClickFix

SeeClickFix is an online and mobile platform for service request collection and management. Residents are empowered to play a central role in their communities by reporting non-emergency quality of life concerns to the proper officials with the correct information.

Officials can take action and complete the work while keeping residents in the loop. Outcome-focused reports allow officials at all levels to evaluate public service performance, plan for improvements, and have the facts necessary to make data-driven decisions.

With over 340 local government partners and more than 1 million resident users, SeeClickFix has become a powerful platform for change. Over 5 million issues have been reported – 90% of which have been resolved. With SeeClickFix, civic trust is built one request at a time.