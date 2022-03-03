Austin Peay State University Baseball plays Kent State at home this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hosts Kent State in its third consecutive home weekend series to begin 2022, Friday-Sunday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. This weekend’s set begins with a Friday 3:00pm opener before Saturday and Sunday games that begin at 1:00pm.

The Governors have won their first two home weekend series, opening with a series victory against Boston College before sweeping a three-game set from Bowling Green State. Austin Peay State University brings a 6-1 home record into this weekend’s series thanks to an offense that is batting .333 at home and averaging nearly 10 runs per game in the friendly confines.



Kent State concludes its season-opening nine-game road trip this weekend. The Golden Flashes picked up a victory at Coastal Carolina over its opening weekend before losing three games at Texas Tech last weekend. Kent State’s offense has been searching for its legs in the opening two weekends, entering the series with a .218 batting average and averaging 4.3 runs per game.

New To The Hand

Austin Peay State University’s athletics department made two major changes to improve the fan experience this spring at Raymond C. Hand Park. First, new netting was installed that extends from dugout to dugout and is 30 feet high to protect the seating area and hillsides behind both dugouts. Fans are reminded foul balls may still enter the seating area but the new netting should provide a safer experience.

In addition, new chairback seating was installed behind home plate. The new reserved seating area provides additional seating space for fans along with cup holders for their ice-cold Coca-Cola products.

On The Mound

GAME 1 | LHP Harley Gollert vs. RHP Richie Dell

Gollert enjoyed a big bounce-back performance in his Week 2 start against Bowling Green, lasting into the eighth inning. He finished with 7.1 innings pitched and struck out six while only allowing two runs for his first win. Dell enters the weekend seeking his first decision of 2022 while looking to build on a solid effort at Texas Tech last weekend. He struck out seven batters over four innings and allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in a no decision.

GAME 2 | RHP Drew McIllwain vs. LHP Collin Romel

McIllwain tossed seven shutout innings in the Govs’ Game 2 shutout win against the Falcons. He didn’t issue a walk and only allowed four hits while striking out four to notch his first win this season. Romel has tossed five innings in back-to-back outings against West Virginia and Texas Tech to begin 2022. He opened the season by striking out seven WVU batters over five innings but suffered the loss. He was left with no decision at TTU last weekend.

GAME 3 | RHP Luke Brown vs. RHP Rocco Bernadina

Brown battled throughout his five-inning outing against BGSU, working around six hits and four walks to allow only three runs while striking out five. He completed a unbeaten weekend for the Govs starting trio. True freshman Bernadina also is seeking his first decision of 2022 after two solid outings to begin his career. His season started with one run allowed over 4.1 innings at Coastal Carolina in a game KSU won 2-1 in its last at-bat.

Through The Lineup

Catcher Jack Alexander was Austin Peay State University’s starting catcher in all seven games this season and has caught 69 of the Govs’ 79 innings this season. He is batting .615 (8-for-13) during his five-game hit streak with six RBI, two doubles, and five walks.

First baseman John McDonald’s reached-safely streak stands at 30 games, which is tied for ninth longest at APSU since 1996. He has a hit in seven of his eight starts this season and an RBI in six starts.

Second baseman Jonah Beamon had a hit in both midweek games, including a two-run double at North Alabama, Wednesday. He batted .294 (5-for-17) with four RBI in Week 2’s five games.

Shortstop John Bolton saw a four-game hit streak halted at North Alabama, Wednesday. Earlier in the week, he tied an APSU record with four walks against Bellarmine and scored four times in the Govs’ wild victory.

Third baseman Michael Robinson did not have a hit at North Alabama, Wednesday, bringing to an end an impressive three-game hit streak that saw him bat .538 (7-for-13) with six RBI and two doubles. He leads Austin Peay State University with 13 base hits this season.

Center fielder Skyler Luna is battling through a rough patch that has saw him go hitless in his last three starts. Prior to that, he had a pair of two-hit outings in a three-game stretch (vs. Boston College and Bowling Green).

Gino Avros showed off his range at North Alabama, Wednesday, starting at catcher before playing both third base and right field later in the game. He owns a five-game hit streak that has seen him bat .315 (6-for-19) with eight runs scored. Avros leads the team with 12 runs scored.

Left field has been a revolving door with five different starters in the season’s first nine games. Jeremy Wagner has made four starts in left this season and pieced together a three-game hit streak (.313, 5-for-16, 4 RBI) that ended in a pinch hit appearance at North Alabama, Wednesday.

Ty DeLancey, became the fifth different starter in left field at UNA, but prior to that start was the starting designated hitter in four consecutive games. He laid claim to the DH spot by batting .429 (6-for-14) with seven RBI and four walks in those four starts.

Harrison Brown has hits in back-to-back games entering this weekend. He provided a walk-off RBI single against Bellarmine, Tuesday. That turned into a start in right field at North Alabama, Wednesday, where he opened the game with a one-out solo home run in the first inning.

APSU Govs pinch hitters are batting .308 (4-for-13) with 5 walks and 3 HBPs – a .571 on-base percentage. Matt Joslin leads the team with six pinch-hit opportunities in 2022 and is 1-for-2 with three walks and an HBP (.833 on-base percentage) as a pinch hitter.

