Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf travels to Georgia to take part in Sea Palms Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Competing in its first tournament of the spring season the Austin Peay men’s golf team heads to St. Simons Island, GA to play in the second annual Sea Palms Invitational, hosted by Western Carolina, March 4th-5th at the Sea Palms Golf Club.

The Field



Austin Peay, Western Carolina (host), Abilene Christian, Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Dayton, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Morehead State, Oakland, Radford, Samford, Siena, Stetson, Wright State, Xavier, and Youngstown State

The Govs will compete in the second annual Sea Palms Invitational. Jacksonville State is the defending champion by three strokes, 870-to-873 over Appalachian State. The Sea Palms Golf Club is framed by live oaks and towering pine trees that are surrounded by marshes and lagoons.

The APSU Govs Lineup

Inside The Lineup

In five tournaments in the fall, Knisley had a round average of 74.00 while registering 12 of his 15 rounds under par. Knisley was the top individual in two of the five tournaments in the fall, finishing 43rd overall at the EKU Fall Intercollegiate.

Korte played in four tournaments in the fall for the Govs, recording a round average of 74.08 with eight rounds under par. Korte had his best finish at the Grover Page Classic, finishing tied for 21st.

Leading the Govs during the fall season, Van Raden was the top individual in three of the five tournament while registering a round average of 72.73. Van Raden posted nine rounds under par including one round in the 60s.

Fox played in one tournament during the fall season, posting a round average of 77.67.

In two tournaments during the fall, Robinson registered a 77.83 round average, shooting under par in all six rounds of the fall.

Inside Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf

Last weekend Austin Peay State University fell to Murray State 5-4 at the Battle of the Border Match Play in Hopkinsville, KY.

Reece Britt, Morgan Robinson, Micah Knisley, and Chase Korte each picked up a match-play victory against the Racers.

It will be the first of four tournaments for the Govs during the spring season.

The Ohio Valley Championships are held April 24th-26th in Cape Girardeau, MO.

