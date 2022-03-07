Austin Peay State University Softball heads to Knoxville to face #17 Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will make the trek down Interstate 40 to face nationally rank Tennessee on Tuesday that begins at 3:00pm CT at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, for a single contest between the two interstate softball programs.

The game will be the 18th overall meeting between the two State of Tennessee institutions, since March 24th, 1996, and the first in 12 years, with the last occurring in Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 17th, 2010.

Austin Peay State University enters the matchup with a 12-6 overall record so far this season, including going 3-1 this past weekend at their own home tournament, the Governors Classic, with two wins against Northern Illinois and one against Northern Iowa.



The #17 Lady Vols are 15-6, coming into the contest, including going 5-0 this past weekend in the Tennessee Invitational, with two wins each against Virginia and Dartmouth and one victory against South Alabama.



After the first month of play, the Govs are led at the plate by Lexi Osowski, who enters the game with a .482 batting average, including six doubles, two triples, and three home runs to go with 16 runs scored and 16 RBI.



Freshman Kylie Campbell is also batting over .400 coming into the contest, batting .426, with two doubles, three home runs, and 14 RBI.

Three other Governors are batting over .300, with sophomore Megan Hodum batting .345, with a team-leading 20 runs scored, followed by Brooke Pfefferle (.333, 1 HR, 16 RBI) and Morgan Zuege (.300, six runs, three RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 6-2 record, including a 2.11 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 63 innings of work, while Samantha Miener is 4-4, with a 3.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 35.2 innings and Harley Mullins is 2-0, with a 3.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18.2 innings of work.

Offensively, the Lady Vols have four players hitting over .300 to this point of the season, led by Kiki Milioy’s .369 batting average, which includes three doubles, nine home runs, and 21 RBI. She also leads the team in stolen bases, with 12.

In the circle, Erin Edmoundson has been the workhorse for the Lady Vols, posting a 9-1 record, with 52 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched.

Inside the Lines

The game against Tennessee will be the Austin Peay State University’s contest against a Southeastern Conference opponent since they faced Georgia, on February 23rd, 2020, in Athens, Georgia.

This game will be the 18th overall meeting the Govs and the Lady Vols, 11 more than the next most-played SEC opponent, Mississippi State, whom the Govs have played seven times.

This will be the 11th straight time the Govs will be played the Lady Vols when they are nationally ranked, the longest such streak by a Govs opponent in program history.

The only current APSU softball player to have played in a game versus Tennessee is sophomore Hodum, who was a then member of the Liberty softball team, who faced the Lady Vols in the NCAA Knoxville Regional last year.

The UT Lady Vols will be the third opponent the Governors will face this year that played in the NCAA Tournament last season, joining Northern Iowa and Alabama State.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until this weekend, when they travel to Jacksonville, Alabama, to participate in the Jacksonville State Invite, on Friday and Saturday. Joining the Governors and host school Jacksonville State will be Samford for the two-day event.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.