APSU Softball beats Samford, loses to Jacksonville State at Jacksonville State Invite

Jacksonville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team split its final two games at the Jacksonville State Invite, Friday at University Field, with the Governors defeating Samford, 6-4, before dropping a heartbreaker to Jacksonville State, 3-2.

Austin Peay 6, Samford 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 6 13 0 Samford 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 10 3

W: MIENER, Samantha (5-5) L: Jordyn Partain (2-4)

In the opener versus Samford, Austin Peay State University (13-10) would see the Bulldogs jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but would respond with four two-out runs of its’ own in the top of the second to take the lead.

With Morgan Zuege on first base and two outs, Bailey Shorter was hit by a pitch, followed by Megan Hodum’s RBI single, scoring Zuege, with Shorter also scoring on a throwing error by the Bulldogs center fielder and Hodum moving all the way around to third.

Lexi Osowski then doubled in Hodum, with Brooke Pfefferle closing the inning’s scoring out with an RBI single, making it 4-2 Governors.

APSU’s offense would continue clicking in the third, scoring two more runs to extend its lead to 6-2.

Emily Harkleroad and Mea Clark would open the inning with back-to-back singles, and after a fielder’s choice, a dropped fly ball off the bat of Shorter allowed Clark to score, followed by Hodum’s infield single scoring Shorter.

The Bulldogs would cut into the Govs lead with single runs in the fourth and seventh innings, making it 6-4, with the tying run at the plate.

But the final out of the game came on a spectacular play by Shorter in center field, as she brought back in what looked like the game-tying two-run home run by Samford, but she reached over the fence and brought it back in for the game’s final out to seal the 6-4 victory.

Samantha Miener (5-5) picked up the win in relief of Govs starter Harley Mullins, going the final 4.1 innings, allowing one run on six hits and a walk.

Jacksonville State 3, Austin Peay 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 10 3 Jacksonville State 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 6 0

W: Kat Carter (7-4) L: BENEFIEL, Jordan (6-4)

Austin Peay State University would jump out early in the home-standing Gamecocks (13-8), Pfefferle driving in Osowski with a double in the first inning.

Jacksonville State tied the game, 1-1 in the second, with APSU retaking the lead, 2-1, in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Pfefferle, scoring Zuege.

The Gamecocks tied the game a second time in the bottom of the fifth, 2-2, and then push across the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the 3-2 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski’s RBI versus Jacksonville State was her 86th career RBI, moving her into a three-way tie for eighth-most in program history along with Natasha Anderson (2004-07) and Amanda Travis (1996-99).

Brooke Pfefferle extended her season-long hit streak to six straight games and games reaching base to 13 games.

Kendyl Weinzapfel recorded a career-high six putouts versus Samford.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will be off until next Wednesday afternoon, when they travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to play Middle Tennessee in a 5:00pm, single game.

For more news and updates on everything APSU softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.