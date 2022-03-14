64.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 14, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis hosts McKendree
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis hosts McKendree

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis plays McKendree Tuesday afternoon at the Governors Tennis Courts. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis plays McKendree Tuesday afternoon at the Governors Tennis Courts. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – After inclement weather cut its home opener short, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts McKendree on Tuesday, March 15th, at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match begins at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay (2-5) claimed the doubles point in its home opener against North Alabama, Saturday. However, the match was canceled midway through singles play.
 
After a slow start to their 2022 season, the Govs have answered with back-to-back wins against Western Kentucky and West Florida largely due to strong play throughout their singles lineup.
 
2021-22 APSU Women's Tennis - Yu-Hua Cheng. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Four Govs – Denise Torrealba, Yu-Hua Cheng, Martina Paladini-Jennings, and Aleks Topalovic – have won at least two-straight singles matches, with Torrealba leading the Govs’ singles lineup with three-straight victories, including two-straight from the No. 1 position.

2021-22 APSU Women's Tennis - Aleks Topalovic. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)The Neu-Isenberg, Germany native and senior Honoka Nakanishi lead the APSU Govs’ doubles pairings with three wins this season and are 1-0 since being elevated to the No. 1 doubles position.

2021-22 APSU Women's Tennis - Honoka Nakanishi. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)After finishing fifth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s Eastern Division last spring, McKendree enters Tuesday’s match at 4-2 and on a three-match winning streak.

The Bearcats return eight of nine players from its 2021 campaign, including junior Viola Cipriani, who leads the team in singles and doubles victories this season with five and six, respectively. 

About the McKendree Bearcats

2022 Record: 4-2 (0-0 GLVC)
2021 Record: 8-5 (5-5 GLVC)

2021 Season Result: McKendree’s 2021 campaign ended following their 4-3 victory against Lindenwood in their regular-season finale. The Bearcats finished fifth in the GLVC Eastern Division – half a match behind Lewis for the tournament’s final spot.

Returners/Newcomers: 8/1
All-Time Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: First-ever meeting


Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of Austin Peay State University’s match against McKendree, follow the women’s tennis team on Team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following their match against McKendree, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will face the University of the Cumberlands on March 24th at 1:00pm, at the UC Tennis Complex in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Previous articleOil Prices slowly Fall, National Gas Price Averages drops One Cent
Next articleBBB reports Cryptocurrency Scams climbed to Second Riskiest in 2021
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online