Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis hosts McKendree

Clarksville, TN – After inclement weather cut its home opener short, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts McKendree on Tuesday, March 15th, at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match begins at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay (2-5) claimed the doubles point in its home opener against North Alabama, Saturday. However, the match was canceled midway through singles play.



After a slow start to their 2022 season, the Govs have answered with back-to-back wins against Western Kentucky and West Florida largely due to strong play throughout their singles lineup.



Four Govs – Denise Torrealba, Yu-Hua Cheng, Martina Paladini-Jennings, and Aleks Topalovic – have won at least two-straight singles matches, with Torrealba leading the Govs’ singles lineup with three-straight victories, including two-straight from the No. 1 position.

The Neu-Isenberg, Germany native and senior Honoka Nakanishi lead the APSU Govs’ doubles pairings with three wins this season and are 1-0 since being elevated to the No. 1 doubles position.

After finishing fifth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s Eastern Division last spring, McKendree enters Tuesday’s match at 4-2 and on a three-match winning streak.

The Bearcats return eight of nine players from its 2021 campaign, including junior Viola Cipriani, who leads the team in singles and doubles victories this season with five and six, respectively.

About the McKendree Bearcats

2022 Record: 4-2 (0-0 GLVC)

2021 Record: 8-5 (5-5 GLVC)

2021 Season Result: McKendree’s 2021 campaign ended following their 4-3 victory against Lindenwood in their regular-season finale. The Bearcats finished fifth in the GLVC Eastern Division – half a match behind Lewis for the tournament’s final spot.

Returners/Newcomers: 8/1

All-Time Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: First-ever meeting

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of Austin Peay State University’s match against McKendree, follow the women’s tennis team on Team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following their match against McKendree, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will face the University of the Cumberlands on March 24th at 1:00pm, at the UC Tennis Complex in Williamsburg, Kentucky.