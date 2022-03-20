United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region announces Emergency Food, Shelter Funds awarded to Local Jurisdiction

Clarksville, TN – Congress has appropriated $130,000 to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. Congress has also appropriated $400,000,000 supplemental funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to respond to the continuing COVID-19 Coronavirus impact on communities.

The ARPAR funding is to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. Our jurisdiction’s award is based upon your jurisdiction’s total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions.

Montgomery County has been awarded $63,465 under Phase 39 of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and $196,156 under Phase ARPAR of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.



The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Local Board, chaired by United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, includes representatives from local government, human service organizations, and faith communities. The Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.



The Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to the Montgomery County jurisdiction are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) Be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) Have an accounting system,

4) Practice nondiscrimination,

5) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs,

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies may request an application at a Local Board meeting on April 4th, 2022 at 2:00pm at the United Way office, 107 Jefferson Street, Suite 107, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Applications must be submitted by April 11th, 2022, by 4:00pm to the United Way office. For additional information, please contact Valerie Guzman at 931.647.4291.