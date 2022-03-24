Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis cruises to 7-0 win over University of the Cumberlands

Williamsburg, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis earned its fourth win and third-straight sweep of the season following a 7-0 victory against the University of the Cumberlands, Thursday, at the UC Tennis Complex.

With the win, the Governors (4-5) finish as the only unbeaten team in the Ohio Valley Conference during the month of March at 4-0 and are 19-2 in the month since the 2017-18 campaign.



The Govs jumped out to an early lead, winning their third-straight doubles point following wins from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions.



Denise Torrealba and Honoka Nakanishi won their third match from the No. 1 doubles court, while Martina Paladini-Jennings and Yu-Hua Cheng continued their strong play from the No. 3 line, winning, 6-0, to match Torrealba and Nakanishi for a team-best five wins.

In singles, Torrealba and Paladini-Jennings both won their team-best sixth matches of the season in straight-set victories, while Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic earned their third wins from the No. 2 and No. 4 positions, respectively.

Senior Danielle Morris remained perfect in her second match of the spring, defeating the University of the Cumberlands’ Hana Shimeno, 7-5, 6-2 on the No. 5 singles court. Nakanishi rounded out the Govs’ strong play, winning 6-4, 6-3 from the No. 6 line.

With the nonconference season in the books, the Govs turn their attention to the start of their final conference slate as a member of the OVC.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team opens conference action against Belmont on. April 2nd starting at 11:00am at the Belmont Tennis Complex in Nashville. The Govs have won nine of their last 10 matches against BU and have defeated the Bruins rival 12 times in the all-time series dating back to 1995.