Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 25th, 2022

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of sidewalk construction along SR 12 at mm16.8 – 19.3 daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm and 6:00pm until 6:00am. The contractor will utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road, MM 17-19, daily, 7:00am–5:00pm.

There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed.



Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2022. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

SR 76 And SR 112

There will be intersection improvements. grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 76 and SR 112 daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm. Grading operations and lane closures will be intermittent.

Cheatham County

SR 455: Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24: Emergency In-place paving

On March 25th thourgh March 25th from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 31 – 42)

I-40: Emergency In-place paving

From now until March 30th from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in the WB direction on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Avenue for emergency pothole repairs. (MM 201 – 204.8)

I-24: Repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek (MM 58-59)

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm-4:00pm, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 from near US 70 (SR 24) (LM 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (MM 201-204)

From now until March 30th, 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in the WB direction on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Avenue for emergency pothole repairs.

I-65: Grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am-3:00pm (Excluding weekends), there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24: Construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

Starting March 25th at 8:00pm continuously until Monday, March 27th at 5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median at MM 65.5. Two Lanes will remain open at all times.

Starting April 3rd, 8:00pm continuously until April 7th, 5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and right lane closures WB for setting overhead gantries between MM 54 and 60. Multiple rolling road blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the WB direction between MM 54 and 60.

Robertson County

I-65:Emergency In place paving

From now until March 25th from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in the southbound lanes for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm 104 – 111)

I-24: Emergency In-Place Paving

From now until March 25th, 9:00am-3:00pm, alternating lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes from mm26 – 28.

I-65: Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures, milling and paving operations NB and SB directions. Rolling Road Blocks are possible NB and SB for bridge replacement and demolition nightly.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.