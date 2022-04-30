City of Clarksville has Nine Graduate from Admin Academy program

Clarksville, TN – Nine administrative professionals from departments throughout City Government graduated Wednesday on Administrative Professionals Day from the second annual Admin Academy program.

The “Be the One” theme continued this year as the academy’s professional and personal development curriculum unfolded over six sessions from September to April. Participants met via virtual conferencing, covering topics ranging from goal-setting and career development to software utilization and personal wellbeing.

Coordinated by LaVon Bracey and Lisa Canfield, the high-energy duo known as the “L&L Show” once again put together programming that has received praise from City department heads since the program’s inception.

Valerie Guzman, CEO of the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, was the graduation’s guest commencement speaker. In her speech, Guzman congratulated the graduates for their hard work and dedication to the City and reminded them to advocate for themselves for the sake of their mental, physical, and emotional well-being in their careers.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts thanked the participants for taking time out of their busy schedules and choosing to go through and graduate from the program.

“It’s extraordinary what you all do,” Mayor Pitts said. “Thank you not only for what you’ve done up to this point but for your commitment to excellence. You’re committed to improvement, you’re committed to professional improvement, and you are making a difference. So thank you for that.”

Chief of Staff James Halford concluded the ceremony with closing remarks, telling of the days he was an administrative professional and why he is so passionate about enabling administrative professionals throughout the city to have the tools and resources necessary to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.