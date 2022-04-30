71.6 F
Severe Storms possible today for Clarksville-Montgomery County

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports severe storms are possible today for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A few strong to a couple of severe storms may be possible for locations generally around and north of I-40 Corridor and around and west of I-65 Corridor late tonight.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

