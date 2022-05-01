74.8 F
Nashville Sounds game at St. Paul Saints canceled due to Wet Field

News Staff
Nashville Sounds game canceled due to rain.

Nashville SoundsSt. Paul, MN – Sunday afternoon’s game between the Nashville Sounds and St. Paul Saints at CHS Field has been canceled due to wet grounds. The game will not be made up. This is the only series between the two clubs this season.

Nashville welcomes the Norfolk Tides to First Horizon Park for the first time ever on Tuesday, May 3rd.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm central time.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com

