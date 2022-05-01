APSU Softball defeats UT Martin in extra innings, falls in the nightcap

Martin, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team remained undefeated in extra-inning ball games this season, moving to 3-0 in extra-inning contests, Sunday afternoon at Bettye Giles Field, by defeating UT Martin, 5-3 in 10 innings, before dropping the nightcap, 5-0, in their final road Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader of the year.

Austin Peay 5, UT Martin 3 (10 inns.)

The Governors (27-22, 14-11 OVC) and Skyhawks (29-17, 14-8 OVC) were tied 3-3 heading into the top of the 10th inning, when the Govs opened the inning with back-to-back-to-back-to-back singles from Brooke Pfefferle, Kylie Campbell, Kendyl Weinzapfel and Mea Clark to open the inning, with Clarks’ single driving in Pfefferle with the go-ahead run, 5-4.



Austin Peay State University would tack on an insurance run an out later, with Moran Zuege driving in Weinzapfel with a single, making it 5-3.



That would be all the runs that Govs relief pitcher Harley Mullins (10-7) would need, as she retired the Skyhawks in order in the bottom of the inning to seal away the victory.



Overall, Mullins pitched 1.2 innings of shutout relief, striking out one, after coming in for starter Jordan Benefiel, who went the first 8.1 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, while walking three and striking out five.



The APSU Govs had opened up the game by jumping out to a 2-0 lead, scoring twice in the top of the second inning, with Pfefferle opening the inning by drawing a walk, and after an out, move to second on a single by Weinzapfel.



Clark would then follow with a single, scoring Pfefferle, followed by a sacrifice fly from Emily Harkleroad that brought in Weinzapfel.



UT Martin would tie the game, 2-2, in the top of the fifth on a two-run homer, with the score remaining that way until the top of the eighth.



In the eighth, Pfefferle, would just miss a home run to open the inning, instead settling for a double off the top of the fence in right-center.



A sacrifice by Campbell would move Pfefferle to third, where an out later, she would score on a sacrifice fly by Weinzapfel to make it 3-2



The Skyhawks would tie the game for the last time, 3-3, in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly of their own.

UT Martin 5, Austin Peay 0

A couple of missed chances early-on allowed UT Martin to take, before they broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning, in handing the APSU Govs a 5-0 loss in the final game of the weekend.

The first scoring chance for the Govs came in the top of the first, with Megan Hodum and Bailey Shorter opening the game with back-to-back singles but would be stranded on base, as the next three Govs went down in order.

Austin Peay State University had its second scoring opportunity in the top of the third, down 1-0, with Zuege opening the inning with a single and moving into scoring position at second on a ground out but she was left on base as the next two Govs went down in order.

The APSU Govs final scoring chance came in the fourth, when they got back-to-back, two-out, hits from Weinzapfel and Clark, but could not produce a third hit to push any runs across.

UT Martin would break the game open in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs on five hits, for the 5-0 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Shortstop Brooke Pfefferle set the school record for games played by a Govs softball player, appearing in her 214th career game.

The Game 1 win secures the APSU Govs their fourth (non-COVID shorted) straight winning season, which is a school record.

With her three runs scored in Game 1, Pfefferle ties teammate Lexi Osowski for third place for career runs scored, with 113.



Pfefferle’s walk in Game 1 was her 59th career walk, moving her alone into seventh place all time in program history.



Bailey Shorter’s ninth inning walk in Game 1 was her 53rd career walk, moving her into a tie for 10th most in program history.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team closes their 2022 regular season next weekend at home, as they host SIU Edwardsville for a three-game OVC series at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.