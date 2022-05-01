Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at 708 Power Street

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at around 1:06pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call at 708 Power Street.

Upon arrival, a white male was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CPD detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team have responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting.

No other information is available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hughes, 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.