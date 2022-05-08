Nashville Sounds blank Norfolk Tides, 4-0

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds closed out their six-game series against the Norfolk Tides with another shoutout, taking the finale 4-0 in front of 9,674 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Sounds battled for a couple of early runs in the second inning. Keston Hiura was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for Nashville’s first run. Jon Singleton picked up a RBI walk in the next at bat to make it 2-0 Sounds. Singleton added another RBI with a single in the sixth, then David Dahl singled a couple of batters later for Nashville’s fourth run.

Jason Alexander pitched beautifully for Nashville in long relief, keeping Norfolk off the scoreboard from the fourth through eighth innings. The right-hander earned his fourth win going 5 innings. Alexander allowed three hits and one walk. He also struck out four Tides.



J.C. Mejía slammed the door in the ninth inning. He struck out one batter in a 1-2-3 inning. It also completed Nashville’s second shutout in as many games.



Alec Bettinger looked sharp in his first game action of the season. He pitched 3 innings in the start, striking out three in the scoreless outing. Bettinger allowed two hits, facing a total of 14 batters.



Jonathan Davis continued to rake at the plate. He led the Sounds with three hits in a 3-for-4 effort (2 R, BB). Dahl and Weston Wilson also had multi-hit days, finishing with two hits each, respectively.



The Sounds have tomorrow off before beginning a six-game series at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville on Tuesday. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-1, 2.33) starts for Nashville against left-hander Matthew Kent (1-2, 4.73) for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

Today’s win gives Nashville their fifth-straight series win to start the season. It is the first time that the Sounds have won the first five series of the season since at least 1987 (records go back to 1988).

Nashville lowered its team ERA to 2.68 (255.0 IP/76 ER), the best in Triple-A. Their five shutouts are tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

The Sounds become the first team in the International League to 20 wins.

J.C. Mejía has a 0.84 ERA (10.2 IP/1 ER) with 15 strikeouts in nine appearances for the Sounds.

Jason Alexander tossed 5.0 scoreless innings (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) for the second time this season (also 4/8 vs. Durham). He has allowed three runs or less in each of his six outings this season.

Jonathan Davis (3-for-4, BB) recorded his second three-hit game and sixth multi-hit game of the season. In 10 games with Nashville this season, he’s batting .382 (13-for-34).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.