Tennessee Farmers ready for Spring with Strawberries, Flowers and more

Nashville, TN – As more warm spring days are in the forecast, Tennessee farms will quickly be offering fresh strawberries, greens, and even locally-grown cut flowers.

Businesses like Buzzed Blooms in Coffee County offer cut flowers through on-farm sales, farmers markets, Community Supported Agriculture boxes, or even allow you to pick your own.

“Local flowers are special not just because they are fresher and more eco-conscious, but because each season offers its own unique set of stunning and enchanting blooms,” owner Austin Graf said. “They’re not going to be anything like a standard rose bouquet; they’re wild and different and crafted with love by local farmers to bring joy to our community.”



Tennessee’s strawberry season is also here, and if you are looking for the freshest berries, head straight to the farm. One first-generation Sumner County farmer shares how his farm ensures freshness.



“Our strawberries are sold the same day they are picked,“ Oak Grove Farms owner Zach Erhard said. “We never sell second day berries and that means customers are getting premium fruit. We pick at peak ripeness which offers the best flavor and nutrition for our customers.”



The strawberry season runs from approximately mid-April in West Tennessee until the end of June in upper East Tennessee. To prolong the season on their own farms, many enterprising growers cultivate several varieties. Some varieties mature early and others ripen later, so farms with a selection keep customers returning for each new harvest.



To find spring fruits and blooms, use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app or go to www.PickTNProducts.org to find a farm or farmers market near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal recipes, products, and activities.