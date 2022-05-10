Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Wilma Rudolph Boulevard lane closure planned for water valve repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a lane closure on Wednesday, May 11th, at 8:00pm on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the intersection of the east end of Union Hall Road for water valve repair.

Approximately 400 feet of the northbound lanes on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard will be closed and traffic will be shifted to the center turning lane during the work. Congestion and traffic delays are expected and motorists are advised to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

Union Hall Road will also be closed between Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Russellville Pike and traffic will be detoured to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Russellville Pike.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone.

The water valve repair work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened on Thursday by approximately 5:00am.

