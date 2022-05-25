APSU Baseball falls to SIU Edwardsville at OVC Tournament, 13-1

Lexington, KY – Catcher Jack Alexander hit a solo home run in the eighth inning as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team saw its season end with a 13-1 loss to SIU Edwardsville in the opening game of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship at Wild Health Field.

The eighth-seeded Austin Peay (19-37) posted four hits in the contest with Alexander’s home run providing the lone run — it was his fifth home run in the season’s final seven games. APSU second baseman Ty DeLancey doubled in the first, designated hitter Harrison Brown singled in the second, and center fielder Skyler Luna singled in the seventh in front of Alexander’s homer.

Fourth-seeded SIUE (26-26) posted six home runs in the contest. Designated hitter Brady Bunten hit two home runs in his 2-for-3, four RBI outing. His solo home run in the second provided the game’s first run and he added a three-run homer in the third to push the Cougars lead to 6-0.



Catcher Steven Pattan his a two-run home run in the second, third baseman Richie Well hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and second baseman Drew Mize capped the scoring with a three-run shot in the eighth.



Austin Peay State University starter Tyler Delong (4-4) went two-plus innings in the loss and allowed four runs on four hits. Harley Gollert came out of the bullpen and supplied five innings, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks.



SIUE starter Brant Glidewell (5-2) cruised through his eight innings of work, holding APSU Peay to a run on four hits while striking out five. Reliever Quinn Waterhouse struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning of work.