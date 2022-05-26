Austin Peay State University Track’s Kenisha Phillips Performs Strong at NCAA East Prelims

Bloomington, IN – Thursday afternoon saw the conclusion of another strong outdoor season for Austin Peay Track and Field (APSU) junior sprinter Kenisha Phillips, finishing 25th with a time of 53.35 in the 400-meter dash at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Round.

Phillips’ time of 53.35 was the fifth-fastest time in program history as the Georgetown, Guyana native was just 0.07 seconds away from qualifying for the quarterfinals Saturday. Phillips finished fourth in her heat that featured three of the top 10 fastest times in the event. The junior sprinter improved her standing and time from last season, finishing 26th a year ago at the east prelims with a time of 53.63.

It was a record-setting 2022 outdoor season for Phillips who holds six of the top 10 fastest times in program history in the 400-meter dash. Phillips claimed six individual titles during the outdoor season to go along with 10 top-five finishes.



Her record-setting season culminated in an outstanding performance at the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships. Phillips was named the OVC Female Track Athlete of the Year after successfully defending both her titles in the 200 and 400-meter dash, breaking the school record in each event. She also helped guide the Govs 4×400-meter relay team to the OVC title with a time of 3:40.62.



It was an equally as impressive indoor season for Phillips, claiming OVC titles in the 200, 400, and 4×400-meter relay. During the indoor season, Phillips became one of just two athletes in school history to run under 54 seconds in the 400-meter dash, breaking the school record in the 400m and 200-meter. For her performance, Phillips was named Female Track Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Championships.



Overall during the indoor and outdoor season, Phillips captured nine individual event titles to go along with 19 top-five finishes.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.