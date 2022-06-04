Hopkinsville Community College now enrolling students for new Air Conditioning Technology Classes that begin in August

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is adding a new air conditioning technology program of study that will begin in August. Students who enroll in the program will have an opportunity to earn 5 credentials.

As students complete courses in the program, they will earn four, short-term certificates, including: building controls technician, environmental control systems servicer, environmental system repair helper and refrigeration mechanic.

Once students complete the program, they will earn the primary, umbrella certificate of domestic air conditioner and furnace installer for a total of 35-36 credit hours.



Students will also be able to earn special certifications and licenses. In order to work with refrigerant, students will be required to earn an EPA license. They will also have an opportunity to earn an OSHA 10 safety card as well as prepare for the journeyman’s test.



HCC’s air conditioning technology program is a cohort style, meaning that students will begin together in August and take classes with the same group until completion. Classes will be held in-person on the Hopkinsville Campus from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday.



Dennis Alvey is the new program’s instructor. He comes to HCC from California with extensive teaching, residential and commercial HVAC experience. “There’s high demand for HVAC workers in this area,” he explains. According to Emsi – Economic Modeling, LLC, the field has experienced a 7.9 percent growth over the last three years, and an addition 1.8 percent growth is expected from the current year through 2026.



HCC’s air conditioning technology program is approved for the WorkReady Kentucky Scholarship, which provides Kentucky residents who meet minimal requirements with up to 60 tuition-free credit hours. Military members or spouses stationed in Kentucky for 30+ days are also eligible for Work Ready. Soldiers in Tennessee qualify for the scholarship with orders or spouse’s orders.



For more information, contact Bob Smith at 270.707.3892, rsmith0527@kctcs.edu or Dennis Alvey at 270.707.3896, dalvey0030@kctcs.edu. Visit https://rebrand.ly/HCCairconditioning for details.

