APSU Men’s, Women’s Tennis receive ITA Community Service Award

Tempe, AZ – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s tennis teams as the recipients of the 2022 ITA Community Service Award for the Ohio Valley Region.

The ITA’s Community Service Award honors teams that give back to their campus and community throughout the academic year.

This past year, the Governors’ community service included assisting the Manna Café Ministries in clothes donations during the winter months, volunteering to hand out food and unload trucks at local churches, serving alongside the Salvation Army during the Christmas holiday, volunteering at the Clarksville Animal Shelter and the Nashville Humana Association, and volunteering at Artlink, a local non-profit art studio in downtown Clarksville.

“I’m pleased we have been recognized in our region by the ITA for our community service,” said head men’s and women’s tennis coach Ross Brown. “Maria [Sorbello Morrison, associate head coach] has always led our team’s effort in community service. I thank our men and women for caring and being involved despite an extremely busy schedule.



“Helping others is always a positive and this is important, not only us, but to our administration in following The Total Gov Concept!”



The women’s tennis program has received the ITA Community Service Award four of the last five years and were named honorable mentions for the honor in 2020.



After being honorable mentions in 2020 and 2021, the men receive the ITA’s Community Service Award for the first time in program history.



By winning the community service award for the Ohio Valley Region, both programs are eligible for the ITA’s National Community Service Award which is announced, on June 13th.