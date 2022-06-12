CPSC reports Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire, Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Electrolux is recalling certain model Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard from Ice Maker.
This recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator. The refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black.
The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.
Product Information
Name of Product: Frigidaire and Electrolux Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and Multi-door refrigerators
Hazard: The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.
Remedy: Replace
Recall Date: June 2nd, 2022
Units: About 367,500 (In addition, about 7,180 were sold in Canada)
The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall.
|Brand
|Model Number/
Product Type
|UPC Code
|Serial Range
|Frigidaire Prof.
|PRMC2285AF
French Door
|0-12505-64714-7
|1K90974428 – 1K21374177
|Electrolux
|French Door ERMC2295AS
|0-12505-64715-4
|1K91272383 – 1K21374610
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2323AB
|0-12505-64786-4
|4A11005907 – 4A21110079
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2323AW
|0-12505-64787-1
|4A11010081 – 4A21112264
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2323AD
|0-12505-64788-8
|4A11314335 – 4A21112489
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2323AS
|0-12505-64785-7
|4A11005673 – 4A21201870
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2333AS
|0-12505-64789-5
|4A11317863 – 4A21112732
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2623AB
|0-12505-64772-7
|4A12104890 – 4A21204442
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2623AW
|0-12505-64773-4
|4A12012169 – 4A12012280
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2623AD
|0-12505-64774-1
|4A12219737 – 4A20906066
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2623AS
|0-12505-64771-0
|4A04409324 – 4A21200876
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2633AS
|0-12505-64876-2
|4A12012169 – 4A13402496
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS26L3AF
|0-12505-64792-5
|4A11203977 – 4A21116296
|Frigidaire
|Top Freezer FFHI1835VS
|0-12505-64680-5
|BA92424713 – BA21210491
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.
Incidents/Injuries: Electrolux has received 185 reports of the ice level detectors breaking, including one report of gum lacerations.
Sold At: Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.
Importer(s): Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, NC.
Manufactured In: United States, Mexico, and Thailand
Recall number: 22-143
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.
CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800.638.2772 or teletypewriter at 301.595.7054 for the hearing impaired.