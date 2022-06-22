95.7 F
Education

Austin Peay State University’s Dr. Penelope Shumate delivers 16th soloist performance at Carnegie Hall

Austin Peay State University professor Dr. Penelope Shumate. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Opera and Assistant Professor of Voice Dr. Penelope Shumate returned for her 16th soloist appearance at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 6th, 2022.

For her performance as the soprano soloist in Carmina Burana with Distinguished Concerts International New York, the New York Concert Review wrote, “The radiant voice of soprano Penelope Shumate was always at the forefront, but her foray into the stratosphere in the Dulcissime was breathtaking.”

Austin Peay State University's Dr. Penelope Shumate, in red, performs on June 6th at Carnegie Hall. (Photo courtesy of DCINY Production Photography)
To read more about Dr. Shumate’s life as a singer and her journey to Austin Peay State University, read this story from our news archives.

Austin Peay State University's Dr. Penelope Shumate outside Carnegie Hall. (APSU)
