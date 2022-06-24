81 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 24, 2022
Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division hold Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Campbell

Lt. Col. Benjamin Everrett receives the battalion colors from U.S. Army Col. Patrick Moffett. (Sgt Tanis Kilgore, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Everrett, the incoming Battalion Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), receives the battalion colors from U.S. Army Col. Patrick Moffett, Brigade Commander of the 101st Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during a change of command ceremony at Fort Campbell, KY, June 13th, 2022.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Crawford, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault,) delivers his farewell speech to the command, Soldiers and Families of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion during the change of command ceremony on June 13, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt Tanis Kilgore, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
The passing of the unit’s colors is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes responsibility and authority by passing the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new dawn of leadership for the incoming commander and the battalion.

The Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Color Guard presents the colors during the HHBn change of command ceremony held at Fort Campbell, Ky., June 13, 2022. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Crawford relinquished his duties as commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Everett after two years in command. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt Tanis Kilgore, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
