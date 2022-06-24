Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division hold Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Everrett, the incoming Battalion Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), receives the battalion colors from U.S. Army Col. Patrick Moffett, Brigade Commander of the 101st Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during a change of command ceremony at Fort Campbell, KY, June 13th, 2022.

The passing of the unit’s colors is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes responsibility and authority by passing the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new dawn of leadership for the incoming commander and the battalion.