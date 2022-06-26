Nashville Sounds get walk off win over Gwinnett Stripers, 9-8

Nashville, TN – Brice Turang delivered a two-out, walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 11th inning to send las Vihuelas de Nashville to a 9-8 win over Xolos de Gwinnett in front of 6,614 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday night.

With the game even at 8-8 in the 11th, Gwinnett intentionally walked Andruw Monasterio to put a pair of runners on base. After a fly out by Garrett Whitley, Turang slapped an 0-1 pitch from Connor Johnstone down the third-base line, deflecting off the glove of Gwinnett third baseman Pat Valaika. The ball trickled into left field and Corey Ray trotted home with the winning run.

Las Vihuelas de Nashville got home runs from Jon Singleton, Mario Feliciano, and Mark Mathias in their third walk-off win of the season.



The scoring started without the long ball in the bottom of the first inning when rehabbing Brewers catcher/first baseman Pedro Severino (2-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K) doubled to the gap in left-center to score Turang with the first run of the game.



After Gwinnett evened the game in the top of the second, Singleton’s booming solo homer to deep right-center gave las Vihuelas de Nashville a 2-1 lead. It was Singleton’s ninth homer of the season.



Xolos de Gwinnett scored the next four runs of the game, but Nashville mounted a comeback.



It started in the bottom of the fourth with a one-out rally. Singleton drew a walk and immediately came around to score when Feliciano drilled a two-run blast to trim the deficit to 5-4. The next inning, Turang collected a one-out single, promptly stole second base and came around to even the game at 5-5 on David Dahl’s two-out RBI single.



In the bottom of the seventh, Turang drew a walk and Dahl singled to put runners at the corners with two outs. Mathias followed the Dahl single and ambushed the first pitch he saw from Touki Toussaint for a three-run homer to deep left field. Nashville led 8-5 going into the eighth but Gwinnett scored a run in the eighth and a pair in the ninth to force extra innings.



The Sounds enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, June 28th. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The walk-off win was Nashville’s third of the season (also, April 5 vs Durham, May 5 vs. Norfolk)

Nashville improved to 24-12 at First Horizon Park, the second-best home record in the International League behind only Columbus (25-11).

Jon Singleton (9), Mario Feliciano (2) and Mark Mathias (6) homered for Nashville.

Brice Turang (3-for-5, 3 R, RBI, BB, SB) recorded his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season…Turang’s three runs scored matched a career-high (6x).

Nashville matched a season-high with three stolen bases (Garrett Whitley, Turang, David Dahl).

Connor Sadzeck tossed another scoreless inning (1.0 IP, 2 K) and is 1-1 with a 1.16 ERA (23.1 IP/3 ER) and 30 strikeouts on the season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.