Clarksville Police Department has Three Officers Graduate from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Clarksville, TN – On June 24th, 2022, three Clarksville Police officers graduated from the twelve-week basic police school, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).

They were hired on February 28th, 2022, and completed 5 weeks of in-house training before attending the academy. The recently graduated officers will complete two weeks of post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTOs).

The FTO program consists of three phases, for a total of fourteen weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.